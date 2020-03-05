World

WHOA! American authors 'wrote about coronavirus' years ago

05 March 2020 - 12:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The deadly virus has killed more than than 3,200 people, with more than 93,500 infected.
The deadly virus has killed more than than 3,200 people, with more than 93,500 infected.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Two theories widely shared on social media say American authors Dean Koontz and Sylvia Browne predicted the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak in 1981 and 2008, respectively.

The posts show the covers of The Eyes of Darkness by Koontz and End of Days by Browne.

The Eyes of Darkness

A page purportedly from Koontz's book mentions a virus called “Wuhan-400”, the name of the city where the coronavirus (Covid- 19) originated.

“A Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the US, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade,” the extract reads.

“They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan. Wuhan-400 is the perfect weapon.”

End of Days

An excerpt purportedly from Browne's book reads: “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, resisting all known treatments.

“Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrives, attack again 10 years later and then disappear completely.”

The deadly virus has killed more than 3,200 people, with more than 93,500 infected worldwide.

Here is a snapshot of reactions to the posts:

MORE

Facebook and coronavirus: five ways the social network is raising awareness, quashing false claims

Here are five ways Facebook plans to spread useful information about the coronavirus and take down false claims
News
7 hours ago

UKZN launches groundbreaking war room to fight coronavirus

The University of KwaZulu-Natal has launched a groundbreaking campus health 'war room' to assist in fighting the coronavirus outbreak
News
2 days ago

POLL | Is SA ready to deal with coronavirus?

National government will repatriate 151 Wuhan based South Africans amid the outbreak.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Model loses job after Cape Town waitress shares 'groping' video South Africa
  2. WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against ... South Africa
  3. 'You killed my sister,' patients hear as doctor beaten to pulp South Africa
  4. Dali Mpofu beams with pride as son awarded DPhil degree from Oxford South Africa
  5. Publisher apologises to Barend du Plessis for 'Bird Island' allegations News

Latest Videos

‘Reckless & negligent’: Parktown teachers and lodge fingered in Mpianzi report
Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
X