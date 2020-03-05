WHOA! American authors 'wrote about coronavirus' years ago
Two theories widely shared on social media say American authors Dean Koontz and Sylvia Browne predicted the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak in 1981 and 2008, respectively.
The posts show the covers of The Eyes of Darkness by Koontz and End of Days by Browne.
The Eyes of Darkness
A page purportedly from Koontz's book mentions a virus called “Wuhan-400”, the name of the city where the coronavirus (Covid- 19) originated.
“A Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the US, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade,” the extract reads.
“They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan. Wuhan-400 is the perfect weapon.”
A Dean Koontz novel written in 1981 predicted the outbreak of the coronavirus! pic.twitter.com/bjjqq6TzOl— Nick Hinton (@NickHintonn) February 16, 2020
End of Days
An excerpt purportedly from Browne's book reads: “In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and bronchial tubes, resisting all known treatments.
“Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrives, attack again 10 years later and then disappear completely.”
This is insane.... Read this paragraph! From Sylvia Browne’s book: End of Days pic.twitter.com/tXdIWYIaAY— Just Say No To Vaccine Tyranny (@JustSayNo2Vax) March 4, 2020
The deadly virus has killed more than 3,200 people, with more than 93,500 infected worldwide.
