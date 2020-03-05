WHOA! American authors 'wrote about coronavirus' years ago

Two theories widely shared on social media say American authors Dean Koontz and Sylvia Browne predicted the 2019-2020 coronavirus outbreak in 1981 and 2008, respectively.

The posts show the covers of The Eyes of Darkness by Koontz and End of Days by Browne.

The Eyes of Darkness

A page purportedly from Koontz's book mentions a virus called “Wuhan-400”, the name of the city where the coronavirus (Covid- 19) originated.

“A Chinese scientist named Li Chen defected to the US, carrying a diskette record of China’s most important and dangerous new biological weapon in a decade,” the extract reads.

“They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside the city of Wuhan. Wuhan-400 is the perfect weapon.”