Iran's deputy health minister tests positive - coronavirus death toll rises to 107
Iran on Thursday reported 15 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 591 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 107 dead and 3,513 infected.
"Until today, samples have been taken of 23,327 suspected cases, only 3,513 of which have been confirmed," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour told a televised news conference.
"Unfortunately 15 people have passed away, raising the total number of the dead to 107," he added, noting that the provinces of Tehran, Qom, Gilan and Esfahan are the worst hit.
Schools and universities in Iran will be closed until early April because of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the health minister said Thursday.
"People should not consider this as an opportunity to go travelling.
They should stay home and take our warnings seriously," Saeed Namaki said at a televised press conference