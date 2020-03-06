World

Aussies go crazy for toilet paper in panic buying frenzy, er, because of coronavirus

06 March 2020 - 05:24 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Australians are buying toilet paper in bulk as they fear the spread of coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/Maitree Laipitaksin

As coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, Australians are buying fewer face masks and more toilet paper than usual, clearing supermarket shelves in minutes. On Wednesday, Australia recorded 41 cases of the virus and one death, according to BBC.

A Current Affairs report says Woolworths in Australia was forced to impose a four-pack limit per customer because of the high demand. 

It remains unclear why there's such a demand for the product as the virus does not cause diarrhoea.

Toilet paper manufacturing company Kleenex called for calm on its Facebook page, assuring Australians that it was working around the clock to ensure enough stock.

Australia, don’t panic! We are working around the clock at our mill in South Australia to keep the supermarket shelves...

Posted by Kleenex Bathroom Australia on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

CNN reported that among other sought-after products in the country were dried pasta, rice and paper towels.

