E-learning and Nintendo: coping with virus school shutdowns

Nurseries and after-school clubs can stay open, but Iijima's nine-year-old son Torao and eight-year-old daughter Koto are both affected.

Iijima's husband has little flexibility at work, but her company Jinjibu has allowed her to bring the children in, setting aside a conference room and encouraging other staff to help out.

"What we as a business could do was not to isolate working mothers," said spokeswoman Junko Sato.

"When they work, they can focus on working, and the rest of our staff will care for the children," she said.

Iijima is grateful, but says the situation is still far from ideal.

"We brought study materials for children. They also like crafts," she said.

But she adds: "I hope school will resume. I'm worried about their studies."

'Easier to concentrate'

In Hong Kong, schools have been shut since early February, with the closure now set to last until after Easter.

Many teachers are turning to conference call applications to interact with students, but that requires good WiFi access and computer literacy.

Primary school teacher Billy Yeung works at a school where many students come from low-income families and parents are often unsure how to download documents.

"Some parents told me they don't have WiFi at home," he said.

"One told me that they have used up their mobile data by downloading teaching materials."

Elsa Wong, a single mother, is trying to home school her 11-year-old son Rick, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.