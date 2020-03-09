EU considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German government

The EU is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, Germany said Monday.

“A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children,” said the government in a statement.

Berlin was ready to take in an “appropriate” share, it added.

“We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands,” added the government in a statement after more than seven hours of talks between leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.

Concern over the plight of the minors have grown as they either require urgent medical treatment or are unaccompanied by adults.