World

EU considers taking in 1,500 child refugees in Greece: German government

09 March 2020 - 09:36 By AFP
Refugees and migrants who arrived on Lesbos island after March 1, stand in the port of Mytilene next to the military carrier which accomodates them on the island of Lesbos on March 7, 2020. Over 1,700 migrants have landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week.
Refugees and migrants who arrived on Lesbos island after March 1, stand in the port of Mytilene next to the military carrier which accomodates them on the island of Lesbos on March 7, 2020. Over 1,700 migrants have landed on Lesbos and four other Aegean islands from Turkey over the past week.
Image: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI / AFP

The EU is considering taking in up to 1,500 migrant children who are currently housed in Greek camps, Germany said Monday.

“A humanitarian solution is being negotiated at the European level for a 'coalition of the willing' to take in these children,” said the government in a statement.

Berlin was ready to take in an “appropriate” share, it added.

“We want to support Greece in the difficult humanitarian situation of about 1,000 to 1,500 children on the Greek islands,” added the government in a statement after more than seven hours of talks between leaders of Chancellor Angela Merkel's right-left coalition.

Concern over the plight of the minors have grown as they either require urgent medical treatment or are unaccompanied by adults.

WATCH | 'You won't arrest me': refugee leader and supporters attack police in court

All hell broke loose in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Friday when a police detective tried to arrest refugee "leader" Jean Pierre Balous.
News
2 days ago

Calls have grown in recent days for other European nations to take them in, as Greece came under intense pressure after Turkey stopped preventing migrants from leaving for EU territory.

Over the last week, migrants have repeatedly sought to storm the Greek border, with clashes erupting as Greek police used teargas and water cannon to push them back.

Amid the crisis, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due in Brussels Monday for talks with the EU.

Ankara and the EU agreed in 2016 a deal in which Brussels would provide billions of euros in aid in exchange for Turkish authorities curbing the flow of migrants.

But Ankara has repeatedly accused the bloc of not fulfilling its promises.

READ MORE

Forced removals, 'false xenophobia claims': five stories on Cape Town refugees

A refugee said xenophobia is not an issue in Cape Town
News
4 days ago

WATCH | ‘There's no xenophobia here’: refugee speaks out against 'chance-taking' members of Cape Town group

"I made a big mistake [joining this group of refugees]. Even now, some refugees are watching me talking to you. If they see me talking to you maybe ...
News
5 days ago

Obey law to end 'untenable' situation, parliament urges Cape Town refugees

Parliament has called for the immediate resolution of the dispute between the City of Cape Town and refugees who were located outside the Central ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  2. Second case of coronavirus confirmed in SA South Africa
  3. 'I'm as fit as a fiddle', says doctor who saw SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa
  4. Senzo Mchunu sets his sights on high earning state officials News
  5. 18 people in quarantine after contact with SA's first coronavirus patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X