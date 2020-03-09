MH17 murder trial starts with calls for justice

Four men accused of murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 went on trial in the Netherlands on Monday, with families of the 298 victims calling for justice.

The suspects -- three Russians and a Ukrainian -- were not present in the dock of the high-security court but judges ruled that the hearing could continue in their absence.

In a sombre moment, a prosecutor then read out the names of each of the men, women and children who died when the Boeing 777 was torn apart by a Russian-made missile over Ukraine while flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Head judge Hendrik Steenhuis declared the trial open at the court near Schiphol Airport where the flight took off, adding that there had been a "tragic loss of human lives from all around the world" in the "atrocious disaster".

"The court realises the impact of the loss of so many lives and the manner in which they so abruptly ended is barely conceivable," he said.

Silence descended over the courtroom as the victims' names were read out with some relatives listening with bowed heads, many with their eyes closed, an AFP correspondent in court said.

"I think today is of the highest importance," said Piet Ploeg, head of a foundation for MH17 victims who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew on the doomed flight.