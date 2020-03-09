Quarter of Italians on lockdown as coronavirus virus sweeps globe

A quarter of Italy's population was in lockdown Sunday as the government announced a spike in deaths, with infections soaring past 7,000, overtaking South Korea as the country with the highest number of cases after China.

Italy's COVID-19 death count nearly tripled from 133 to 366 and infections rose by a single-day record from 1,492 to 7,375.

The outbreak has now killed nearly 3,792 people and infected more than 109,000 in 99 countries and territories.

Italy's measures, in place until April 3, bar people from entering or leaving vast areas of the north, according to a decree published online.

Sunday saw Rome forced to close its blockbuster exhibition marking 500 years since the death of Renaissance master Raphael.

The head of the southern Puglia region pleaded with anyone thinking of travelling there from areas in lockdown to “stop and turn around ... Don't bring the epidemic to Puglia.”

The lockdown, however, does allow for the return home of those who were in the affected areas but live elsewhere, including tourists.