WATCH | Wuhan temporary hospital suspended after coronavirus patients recovered or moved

The Wuhan Keting temporary hospital suspended operations on Saturday.

Eighty-four patients were discharged or moved to other hospitals.

The complex, one of the largest temporary hospitals in the Chinese city, was used for patients with mild symptoms. Twenty-five patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital, while 59 were transferred to Leishanshan Hospital in Wuhan.

Since it opened on February 7 2020, the hospital has handled 1,760 patients, including 868 people who recovered and were discharged.