Donald Trump vows 'major' steps to aid US economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking “major” steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will discuss a payroll tax cut with congressional Republicans on Tuesday.

“We'll be discussing a possible payroll tax cut or relief, substantial relief, very substantial relief, that's a big number,” Trump told reporters.

He did not provide details but said a news conference will be held on Tuesday.

House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top two Democrats in Congress, told reporters that any payroll tax cut should be limited to those affected by the virus.

They also said they are crafting new legislation, on the heels of $8.3bn (R13-trillion) coronavirus funding enacted last week, that might be ready to be introduced this week.

Among proposals that could be included are ensuring water supplies are maintained for people even if they cannot pay their bills as a result of the crisis, expanded unemployment insurance, medical leave and providing food for children who rely on school nutrition programs if schools are shut.