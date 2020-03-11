World

Armed gang steal R239m in cash-in-transit heist at airport

11 March 2020
Heavily armed thieves stole around $15 million (R239m) from an armored security truck at Chile's Santiago airport Monday, one of the biggest heists in the country's history.

The gang arrived in the airport's cargo area aboard two vehicles, police colonel Oscar Figueroa told reporters.

"Once inside, they threatened the guards before making off with the money," he said.

In 2017, a gang stole a cash shipment worth $19 million (about R303m) from the same airport.

