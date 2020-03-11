World

Coronavirus outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

11 March 2020 - 18:58 By AFP
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration.
Test tube with Corona virus name label is seen in this illustration.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"COVID-19 can be characterised as a pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva.

"We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus."

The coronavirus, which emerged in China in December, has spread around the world, halting industry, bringing flights to a standstill, closing schools and forcing the postponement of sporting events and concerts.

The WHO declared a public health emergency of international concern, its "highest level of alarm", on Jan. 30 when there were fewer than 100 cases of COVID-19 outside China and eight cases of human-to-human transmission of the disease.

Now there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and 4,291 people have died, Tedros said, with the numbers expected to climb.

The WHO no longer has a category for declaring a pandemic, except for influenza.WHO officials have signalled for weeks that they may use the word "pandemic" as an descriptive term but stressed that it does not carry legal significance.

The novel coronavirus is not the flu.Under its previous system, the Geneva-based agency declared the 2009 H1N1 swine flu outbreak a pandemic.

It turned out to be mild, leading to some criticism after pharmaceutical companies rushed development of vaccines and drugs. 

-Additional reporting by Reuters

MORE:

Western Cape's first coronavirus patient in self-isolation

The Western Cape's first novel coronavirus patient is in self-isolation, two days after arriving in Cape Town from a visit to Europe.
News
8 hours ago

SA borders stay open as government tries to identify coronavirus carriers

South Africa has not restricted the movement of people through its borders, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Monday.
News
2 days ago

Over 70% of people infected with coronavirus in China recovered: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday that more than 70 percent of those infected with the new coronavirus in China have recovered, adding that ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  3. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X