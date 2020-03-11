World

UK health minister tests positive for coronavirus

11 March 2020 - 09:29 By AFP
British Conservative MP Nadine Dorries.
British Conservative MP Nadine Dorries.
Image: Reuters TV via REUTERS

British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus, she said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I can confirm I have tested positive for coronavirus... and have been self-isolating at home," said the Conservative MP.

Health officials are now trying to trace where she contracted the virus and who she has been in contact with, she added.

Dorries, who helped craft the legislation to fight the bug, is the first British politician to be diagnosed with COVID-19, raising immediate concern about whether she has spread the infection.

The Times reported that she had been in touch with hundreds of people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

She fell unwell on Friday while signing the document that declared coronavirus a notifiable disease, meaning companies could obtain insurance cover, said the paper, adding she was now believed to be on the road to recovery.

"I would like to thank... the wonderful NHS staff who have provided me with advice and support," she said, referring to Britain's National Health Service.

The shock news is likely to increase calls to suspend parliament, despite the government's reluctance to do so in the middle of a health crisis.

Six people have died in Britain from the virus, with 373 confirmed cases. 

READ MORE:

No, cocaine, alcohol and chlorine are not a cure for coronavirus - French government

The French government has responded to disinformation surrounding the coronavirus, the most recent including claims that cocaine could help protect ...
News
23 hours ago

Over 70% of people infected with coronavirus in China recovered: WHO

The World Health Organization said Monday that more than 70 percent of those infected with the new coronavirus in China have recovered, adding that ...
News
1 day ago

Donald Trump vows 'major' steps to aid US economy amid coronavirus rise

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will be taking "major" steps to gird the economy against the impact of the spreading coronavirus outbreak ...
News
23 hours ago

R75 surgical masks selling for R2,000 amid coronavirus outbreak

As retailers battle to stock shelves with hygiene products amid the spread of coronavirus in SA, face masks have been selling online for R2,000 - ...
News
1 day ago

Zimbabweans looking for man who skipped coronavirus test on return from Thailand

The Zimbabwean health ministry confirmed that a man returning to the country from Thailand in February has disappeared before he could be tested for ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Four more coronavirus patients confirmed in SA, taking total to seven South Africa
  2. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  3. Third coronavirus case in SA confirmed – and it's the wife of the first man to ... South Africa
  4. Joburg school 'closed as a precaution' over coronavirus fears South Africa
  5. South Africans can get private coronavirus tests from Monday News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi briefly appear in court for assault
X