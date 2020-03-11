Virus not yet causing drug shortage in Europe, says EU

Measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak have not yet led to reports of drug shortages in the European Union, the bloc's medical agency said on Tuesday.

The European Medicines Agency said supply chain disruptions could not be excluded and promised to coordinate EU actions in case of "a temporary lockdown of manufacturing sites in areas affected by COVID-19 or travel restrictions impacting shipment".

Most drugs used in Europe are made with molecules produced in Asia and in particular China, where the new coronavirus outbreak emerged last December.