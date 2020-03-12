In dramatic step, Trump restricts travel from Europe to US to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed sweeping restrictions to prevent people from 26 European countries from travelling to the US for a month as he responded to mounting pressure to take action against the spread of the coronavirus.

The president took the dramatic step in a sombre Oval Office speech as he battled to address the health and economic shocks to Americans from the sometimes fatal virus and responded to criticism he has not taken the threat seriously enough.

The travel order does not apply to the United Kingdom and Ireland, and does not apply to American citizens.

Trump also announced several economic steps aimed at cushioning the blow to American businesses struggling with a sudden loss of consumer demand.

“This is the most aggressive and comprehensive effort to confront a foreign virus in modern history,” he said.

“I am confident that by counting and continuing to take these tough measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens, and we will ultimately and expeditiously defeat this virus.”

After triggering confusion by suggesting that “trade and cargo” from Europe would also be banned, Trump was forced to clarify his statement with a tweet moments after the speech that “trade will in no way be affected” by the travel restriction. “The restriction stops people not goods,” he said in the tweet.