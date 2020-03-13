World

Canada PM's wife joins list of high-profile people to contract Covid-19

13 March 2020 - 09:11 By afp and khanyisile ngcobo
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregorie-Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Gregoire-Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PM's office said.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregorie-Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa. Gregoire-Trudeau has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the PM's office said.
Image: Dave Chan / AFP

Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said late on Thursday, while assuring the public that the Canadian prime minister is fine.

Canada's leader and his 44-year-old wife announced on Thursday they were self-isolating, while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for Covid-19 today. The test came back positive,” the prime minister's office said in a statement, adding that she would remain in isolation and her symptoms were mild.

“The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and — on the advice of his doctors — will not be tested for the virus.

The news follows several provinces in Canada — which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death — unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus, while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled.

The prime minister would continue his duties, his office said, and would address the country on Saturday.

Trudeau, 48, held several meetings over the phone on Thursday, including with the special cabinet committee on Covid-19, his office said, and also spoke with the leaders of Italy, the US and Britain.

Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus

'We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers, too'
Lifestyle
1 day ago

On Friday he will talk with indigenous leaders, as well as provincial and territorial premiers to co-ordinate Canada's response to the virus, and “limit the economic impact on the country”.

After experiencing some mild symptoms after her return from the UK, according to an earlier statement, Gregoire-Trudeau immediately sought medical advice and testing.

“Although I'm experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a message via Trudeau's office.

“Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns.”

Well-known people with coronavirus

Trudeau's wife joins a growing list of high-profile people who've tested positive for the deadly virus, which has infected 130,000 people in 116 countries and territories and has killed at least 4,900 people, according to an AFP tally.

On Wednesday, British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, tested positive for Covid-19, revealing that she was currently self-isolating at home.

A day later, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, also revealed they had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in Australia to shoot a film. 

On Friday morning, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi were both revealed to have contracted the virus, raising questions over future matches in the Premier League.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has revealed he has undergone testing to see if he has contracted the virus after a top aide of his tested positive.

Queen Letizia of Spain has also tested for coronavirus after a minister she shook hands with and kissed on the cheek tested positive for Covid-19, according to Daily Mail.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
1 day ago

EXPLAINED | Coronavirus: Pandemic declaration, what it means and why you should care

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus a global pandemic.
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

McLaren withdraws from Australian GP after member tests positive for coronavirus

The McLaren Racing team has withdrawn from this weekend's Australian Grand Prix after a team member tested positive for the coronavirus
Motoring
19 hours ago

Coronavirus outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  3. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  4. Armed gang steal R239m in cash-in-transit heist at airport World
  5. Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13 South Africa

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins
X