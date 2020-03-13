Canada's Justin Trudeau in isolation after wife tests positive for Covid-19

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to shut schools to limit the spread.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau recently returned from London and experienced flu-like symptoms, so she was tested for the virus, the prime minister's office said on Thursday. Later, the office said the test had come back positive.

“The prime minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for 14 days,” a statement said. Sophie will also be in quarantine for 14 days.

“The prime minister will continue to fully assume his duties and will address Canadians tomorrow.”

In a personal note, Sophie said she was “experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus,” adding, “I will be back on my feet soon”.

Canada reported 145 new case of the virus, a three-fold gain from a week ago. There has been one death. Seven of Canada's 10 provinces have recorded infections.