Donald Trump defends ban on travel from Europe as coronavirus worsens

Europe's epicentre Italy confirmed a grim milestone as its death toll passed 1,000, while neighbouring France announced it would close all schools nationwide and urged people over the age of 70 to stay home.

The virus, which first emerged in China in December, has quickly spread across the continent even as cases in Asia have levelled out in recent days.

China even claimed “the peak” of the epidemic had passed on its shores, as the number of infections and deaths jumped dramatically in Italy, Spain and Iran.

The virus has so far infected more than 130,000 people globally and killed over 4,900, according to an AFP tally.

Trump's sweeping travel ban — which notably excluded Britain and Ireland — drew an angry response from EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel who rebuked his “unilateral action” and called for co-operation to fight the pandemic.