Unsung hero: UK boy punished for selling hand sanitiser at school for coronavirus
13 March 2020 - 11:49
A 13-year-old boy from Leeds was penalised for selling hand sanitiser to his classmates as a way of combating the coronavirus outbreak.
According to The Independent, Oliver Cooper was selling one pump of hand sanitiser for R10 and was caught by a teacher when he offered his services to the staff member.
The school sent Cooper home for contravening school rules.
His mother published a post on Facebook saying that he made R185 from his entrepreneurship, which he spent on a multipack of Doritos and a kebab.
This is a picture of my teenage son just getting in from school. Why is he getting in from school at 10:53am you ask?...Posted by Jenny Tompkins on Wednesday, March 11, 2020