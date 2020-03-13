Unsung hero: UK boy punished for selling hand sanitiser at school for coronavirus

A 13-year-old boy from Leeds was penalised for selling hand sanitiser to his classmates as a way of combating the coronavirus outbreak.

According to The Independent, Oliver Cooper was selling one pump of hand sanitiser for R10 and was caught by a teacher when he offered his services to the staff member.

The school sent Cooper home for contravening school rules.

His mother published a post on Facebook saying that he made R185 from his entrepreneurship, which he spent on a multipack of Doritos and a kebab.