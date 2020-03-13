World

WATCH | This man licked his fingers and wiped them on a pole in a train amid the coronavirus outbreak

13 March 2020 - 09:34 By Jessica Levitt
The man took off his mask, licked his fingers and then rubbed them on a pole in a train in Belgium.
The man took off his mask, licked his fingers and then rubbed them on a pole in a train in Belgium.
Image: Twitter/SoufOuff

Belgian authorities arrested a man who removed his face mask, licked his fingers and then wiped them on a pole in a train despite the spread of the coronavirus.

A video of the incident went viral.

Authorities have claimed the man was "intoxicated," reported The Sun.

Independent reported the train was withdrawn from service and disinfected.

At the time of publishing this article, Belgium had more than 300 cases of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has warned people to disinfect their hands frequently and to cover their noses and mouths when sneezing and coughing.

WATCH | Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Having the virus can be fatal, and more ...
News
2 days ago

Senegal is developing ‘rapid test kits’ for the coronavirus

Senegal’s scientists are rushing to develop rapid test kits that they say will diagnose coronavirus within 10 minutes of testing.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. London man second patient to be cured of HIV Sci-Tech
  2. This is the pilot who will fly South Africans home from coronavirus-hit Wuhan South Africa
  3. 'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy South Africa
  4. SA man tested positive for coronavirus is now negative: health minister South Africa
  5. UKZN removes 2,000 'professional students' who've taken eight years to do a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Cape Town airport gears up for coronavirus
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X