WATCH | This man licked his fingers and wiped them on a pole in a train amid the coronavirus outbreak

Belgian authorities arrested a man who removed his face mask, licked his fingers and then wiped them on a pole in a train despite the spread of the coronavirus.

A video of the incident went viral.

Authorities have claimed the man was "intoxicated," reported The Sun.

Independent reported the train was withdrawn from service and disinfected.

At the time of publishing this article, Belgium had more than 300 cases of coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation has warned people to disinfect their hands frequently and to cover their noses and mouths when sneezing and coughing.