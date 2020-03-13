World

WATCH | Coronavirus: slowing tourism sparks monkey 'gang' wars in Thailand

13 March 2020 - 11:38 By Kyle Zeeman
Monkeys clash in the streets of Thailand over food.
Monkeys clash in the streets of Thailand over food.
Image: Sasaluk Rattanachai Facebook

While governments around the world move to respond to the outbreak of Covid-19, the deadly virus has led to a strange development in Thailand: monkey turf wars.

The Bangkok Post reported this week that hundreds of monkeys took to the streets of a central Thailand city to fight over food, divided into two “gangs”.

Lopburi, known for its ancient temples, usually attracts thousands of tourists but has seen those numbers dwindle since the outbreak of coronavirus.

Losing out on their primary source of food - handouts from tourists - the monkeys have had to search for food, coming into contact with each other.

A video of the gangs clashing over food was posted to social media recently and quickly went viral.

The fight apparently started over a banana one of the monkeys found.

“They looked more like wild dogs than monkeys.

"They went crazy for the single piece of food. I have never seen them this aggressive,” The Daily Mail reported an eyewitness, Sasaluk Rattanachai, as saying.

