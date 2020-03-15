South Africa's mining, tourism brace for virus buffeting

South Africa may still have relatively few confirmed coronavirus cases but the flailing economy's two major foreign exchange earners -- mining and tourism -- are bracing to take a hit.

China holds a special place in the economy of Africa's most industrialised country which slid into recession in the last quarter of 2019.

Around 18.5 percent of South African exports go to China, with mining commodities making up the majority -- at around 86 percent -- of total trade with the Asian country.

"Iron ore, manganese and chrome account for two thirds of South Africa's total exports to China by value," a recent report by Strategy&, a subsidiary of Price Waterhouse Cooper, found.

With China's growth expected to slow as a result of COVID-19, the demand for minerals is also expected to take a knock potentially affecting commodity prices and costing the industry millions.

Fragile economy

The International Monetary fund has forecast a one percent decline in growth in the Chinese economy due to coronavirus.

"A Chinese economy with a weaker growth pace and slower metals production will have less demand for these minerals from South Africa. The listed shares of some of the world's largest mining companies have already been hit by this outlook," it said.

On average, China imports "approximately 8.5 billion to nine billion rand ($522,000 - $553,000) million monthly", according to South Africa's Minerals Council economist Tafadzwa Chibanguza.

South Africa's economy is already fragile.

It slipped into recession in the final three months of 2019, the second contraction to hit the economy in as many years. That contraction was largely blamed on erratic electricity supplies.

The second recession the continent's most industrialised economy has suffered since President Cyril Ramaphosa came to power in 2018, poses more headaches for the reformist leader.