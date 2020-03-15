Virus credit crunch risks turning firms into zombie army

A decade of easy money sloshing around the economy may come to haunt policymakers as legions of firms hooked on cheap credit have no buffers to make it through the coronavirus crisis without serious damage, or outright failure.

Amid signs that banks and investors have already retrenched their lending, central banks are trying to ensure that the flow of credit to businesses remains open.

But those loans, however soft, will still have to be paid back, and therein lies the rub as many won't be able to generate the necessary revenue.

The volume of corporate debt struck an all-time real term dollar high of $13.5 trillion at the end of last year, according to the OECD.

Including bank borrowings, "the global (corporate) debt-to-GDP ratio ... is near a record high of 94 percent and is at, or near, all-time highs in many major economies," Capital Economics noted in a recent report.

This has created a growing number of so-called zombie firms -- companies who just about manage to pay interest on their loans with ongoing credit deals, but have no prospect of settling up on the principal.

A 2018 report by the Bank of International Settlements put zombie firms at between 6 and 12 percent of total companies and said that ample cheap credit was partly to blame.

Even it that number is seems small it can quickly turn into a major risk.

Journey to junk?

Capital Economics said it had identified a "BBB bulge" in the US and eurozone corporate bond markets comprising just over half of all new investment grade bonds over the past three years.