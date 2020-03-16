World

Joe Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

16 March 2020 - 11:35 By AFP
Two women have been chosen as running mates for major party nominees.
Two women have been chosen as running mates for major party nominees.
Image: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination, a race he now leads against Bernie Sanders.

“If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint a woman to be vice-president,” Biden, himself a former vice-president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders.

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice-president tomorrow,” the moderate Biden added.

The leftist Sanders, for his part, responded by saying that “in all likelihood” he would do the same.

“To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there.”

Two women have been chosen as running mates for major party nominees.

Jill is 'my Secret Service' Biden jokes after wife tackles protestors

Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice ...
News
1 week ago

Democrat Walter Mondale put Geraldine Ferraro on the ticket in 1984, while Sarah Palin was Republican John McCain's pick in 2008, but both lost their elections.

It has been no secret that both Biden and Sanders was seriously considering naming a female vice presidential candidate.

Among Biden's possible choices are Senator Kamala Harris and Senator Amy Klobuchar, both former competitors in the battle for this year's Democratic Party nomination — or even the progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, who was briefly a front-runner in the race.

Before her position in the US Senate, the African-American Harris served as the attorney-general of California, while Klobuchar is a moderate from the Midwestern state of Minnesota.

Another possible choice is Stacey Abrams, a former state legislator from Georgia who narrowly lost the governor's race there in 2018.

READ MORE

WATCH | Presidential hopeful Joe Biden mixes up wife & sister

'This is my little sister, Valerie,' he said, pointing towards his wife
News
1 week ago

Joe Biden has strong Super Tuesday showing, Sanders leads in California

A resurgent Joe Biden rode a wave of momentum to win at least eight states on Super Tuesday and Bernie Sanders was leading in the biggest race in ...
News
1 week ago

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden won at least eight large states on Super Tuesday but his main rival Bernie Sanders is on pace to pick up four, ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  4. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa
  5. 'It's totally out of hand': KZN town rises against hijacking hotspot News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X