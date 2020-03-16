Joe Biden commits to female running mate if he is Democratic nominee

White House hopeful Joe Biden on Sunday committed to picking a woman as his vice presidential candidate should he win the Democratic nomination, a race he now leads against Bernie Sanders.

“If I'm elected president, my cabinet, my administration, will look like the country, and I commit that I will in fact appoint a woman to be vice-president,” Biden, himself a former vice-president, said during a debate against his leftist rival Sanders.

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be vice-president tomorrow,” the moderate Biden added.

The leftist Sanders, for his part, responded by saying that “in all likelihood” he would do the same.

“To me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there.”

Two women have been chosen as running mates for major party nominees.