World

WATCH | Video of teen dancing while being tested for coronavirus rakes in more than 7m views

16 March 2020 - 06:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national disaster due to the virus.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a national disaster due to the virus.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

As world leaders warn against the deadly coronavirus and countries go into lockdown, Gian Carlos has opted to make light of the pandemic. He shared a video of himself dancing while being tested for the virus at a hospital.

The teenager, wearing a face mask, dances to Dua Lipa's Don't Start Now.

The video has raked in millions of views and impressions on video sharing app TikTok and Twitter.

On social media, some praised the teen for his positivity, while others wanted to know his result.

Carlos used his newfound fame to continue to make fun of the pandemic on Twitter and released the result of his Covid-19 test.

MORE

Senegal is developing ‘rapid test kits’ for the coronavirus

Senegal’s scientists are rushing to develop rapid test kits that they say will diagnose coronavirus within 10 minutes of testing.
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
4 days ago

Coronavirus outbreak 'can be characterised as a pandemic': WHO chief

The new coronavirus outbreak can now be characterised as a pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Coronavirus: SA citizens with 'high temperatures' left in China as 146 return ... News
  2. Schools to close as Ramaphosa declares coronavirus disaster South Africa
  3. Grade 9 Herzlia school pupil tests positive for coronavirus in Cape Town South Africa
  4. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  5. ANC NC wants to buy a soccer team — and wants taxpayers to foot the bill News

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
#Coronavirus: SA repatriates back on home soil
X