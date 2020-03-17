World

'Hot girl' licks plane toilet seat for TikTok coronavirus challenge

17 March 2020 - 13:23 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The TikTok user said she doesn’t care if the internet cancels her because she’s 'blonde, rich and skinny', with 'hot girl privilege'.
Image: Screencrab via Twitter

A TikTok user has been slammed on social media after posting a six-second “coronavirus challenge” video.

In the now-viral video, Ava Louise can be seen licking a plane toilet seat.

The stunt is being widely criticised amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed more than 6,000 people worldwide.

“Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane,” tweeted Louise.

She said “coronavirus is for poor people” and “I'm so glad that coronavirus is taking out all the old people. I hope it takes me out next so I never get ugly”.

In the video on TikTok, Louise said she doesn’t care if the internet cancels her because she’s “blonde, rich and skinny”, and can recover from anything because of “hot girl privilege”.

Since posting the video, many have called her out and demanded she be jailed.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

