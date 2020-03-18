Toilet paper stockpiling goes wrong as kids throw 18 rolls in the bath

As many around the world stockpile various products - from dry pasta and canned goods to sanitary products and toilet paper - because of potential coronavirus lockdowns, things took a frustrating turn for a UK mother when her children ruined 18 rolls of toilet paper.

The phenomenon of panic-buying toilet paper has been making rounds globally - with many in Australia and the UK buying in bulk - even though Covid-19, caused by the coronavirus, does not cause diarrhoea.

Journalist Ed Cumming shared the viral picture on Twitter. The children's toys were also thrown in the bath, along with the toilet paper.

The picture received strong responses on the platform as the unidentified mother was accused of stockpiling. It isn't clear if she bought only the 18 rolls or if she had more.