Toilet paper stockpiling goes wrong as kids throw 18 rolls in the bath
As many around the world stockpile various products - from dry pasta and canned goods to sanitary products and toilet paper - because of potential coronavirus lockdowns, things took a frustrating turn for a UK mother when her children ruined 18 rolls of toilet paper.
The phenomenon of panic-buying toilet paper has been making rounds globally - with many in Australia and the UK buying in bulk - even though Covid-19, caused by the coronavirus, does not cause diarrhoea.
Journalist Ed Cumming shared the viral picture on Twitter. The children's toys were also thrown in the bath, along with the toilet paper.
The picture received strong responses on the platform as the unidentified mother was accused of stockpiling. It isn't clear if she bought only the 18 rolls or if she had more.
My friend bought 18 loo rolls and her kids put them all in the bath pic.twitter.com/sxRsiRLOrV— Ed Cumming (@edcumming) March 16, 2020
Here are some of the reactions:
That’ll teach her for buying a stupid amount of toilet roll #StopPanicBuying— Ross Eaglesham (@rosseaglesham) March 16, 2020
The look on my face, when my son pulled more then one tissue out of the box to wipe his nose. pic.twitter.com/8yqh71up4j— Amy (@MinnieWilks) March 17, 2020
Karma. Just hope the weak and vulnerable haven't missed out owing to her selfishness.— Sarah #WerunwiththeFox (@sarahisitme) March 16, 2020
Here in SA, shelves in various supermarkets were left empty on Monday as buyers panicked over possible lockdown due to the virus.
Store managers said if this persists, measures would be put in place to limit the number of items each customer may buy.