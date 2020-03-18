Trump says he knew Covid-19 would be a pandemic — he also said it was a 'one-off' case

The New York Times reports that in January Trump told a reporter the virus was a one-off case in the US.

“No, not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

CNBC has provided a timeline of Trumps's tweets on the virus. He consistently downplays the effects, saying the stock market and US citizens are in “good shape”.

“As the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone,” Trump tweeted in February.

He has since declared the outbreak a national health emergency and freed up billions of dollars in potential aid.