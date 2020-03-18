World

Trump says he knew Covid-19 would be a pandemic — he also said it was a 'one-off' case

18 March 2020 - 08:20 By Jessica Levitt
US president Donald Trump has U-turned on his stance on Covid-19.
US president Donald Trump has U-turned on his stance on Covid-19.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis

US president Donald Trump continues to backtrack on his stance on the coronavirus, now saying, “I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic”.

The statement is in stark contrast to Trump's previous downplaying of the virus. He said on several occasions that he was “not worried” about its spread.

The New York Times reports that in January Trump told a reporter the virus was a one-off case in the US.

“No, not at all. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”

CNBC has provided a timeline of Trumps's tweets on the virus. He consistently downplays the effects, saying the stock market and US citizens are in “good shape”.

“As the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone,” Trump tweeted in February.

He has since declared the outbreak a national health emergency and freed up billions of dollars in potential aid.

MORE

Mayday! Coronavirus case suspected aboard the good ship Corona

The unfortunately named cargo ship MV Corona is under quarantine in Cape Town harbour due to a Covid-19 scare.
News
16 hours ago

My coronavirus lockdown: work - and attempts at love - in the age of corona

Communicating from beyond is serious business. 225 pings for 21 project streams. That’s how many times I was pinged at work today, my first working ...
News
22 hours ago

WATCH | The Kiffness sends up Cyril Ramaphosa's elbow greeting with 'My Corona' song

Ramaphosa says the elbow greeting must be used to avoid shaking hands
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Grade R girl tests positive: Richards Bay school in lockdown South Africa
  2. Joburg businessman who tested positive for coronavirus speaks out News
  3. 'Selfish and wasteful' shoppers clear shelves of food and supplies Consumer Live
  4. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  5. R53m Lotto jackpot bagged South Africa

Latest Videos

Group dancing & balcony workouts: How people are killing the Covid-19 blues
Ministers draw up game plans to fight Covid-19
X