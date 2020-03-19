My coronavirus lockdown: A hunt for vegetables

I stood pensively at my window, wearing a striped pyjama top and torn jeans; the type of jeans that are ripped at the ankle to make them shorter; the type that look as if a shark has bitten off your feet and wrecked your good pants. I had paired that with old sheepskin slippers; the type that look as if a dog had mauled them. And black socks to keep my ankles warm in what is essentially a pretty cold flat.

That said though, I was steaming up the binoculars with my indecision, so I decided that I should break for the border, scoot out and be back.

I stuffed a packet of anti-bac wipes into the pocket of my long, padded coat — a sleeping bag with arms and a hood. My intention was to wipe every surface I touched to save the world from me, a fetid and feral femme who had been living in her own cooking smells for four days.

I had meant to open my front door gingerly, but since it is sprung with the tension of a thousand elastic bands, I had to wrestle it open, prop it up with my slipper and let it slam behind me. Discreet. Very discreet.

I trotted lightly down the three flights of stairs to the bottom level, where the narrow entrance to the house is. Like many carved-up houses in Soho, it has no lift. And I’m on the third floor. All my purchases need to be humped up those stairs, which should stop me from being a magpie and stashing away shiny things in my nest, but it doesn’t.

At the front entrance, I slid over two letters on the floor: one addressed to the guy on the first floor and the other to the Greek woman upstairs (who has now finished her marathon but makes mysteriously short, darting movements towards her kitchen).