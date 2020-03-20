World

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

20 March 2020 - 20:01 By Crispian Balmer
A banner with an Italian flag and reading "All will be well" is seen as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Milan, Italy March 20, 2020.
A banner with an Italian flag and reading "All will be well" is seen as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Milan, Italy March 20, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has leapt by 627 to 4,032, officials said on Friday, an increase of 18.4% -- by far the largest daily rise in absolute terms since the contagion emerged a month ago.

On Thursday, Italy overtook China as the country to register most deaths from the highly contagious virus.

The South African government says it is revoking 8,000 visas issued to Chinese nationals as part of a travel ban aimed at countries with a high risk of coronavirus. This was being done as in line with efforts to reduce the risk of the virus coming in via high risk countries. Here's what we know so far about travel in and out of SA.

Until Friday, Italy had never recorded more than 475 deaths in a single day, while China, where the contagion has slowed sharply, has never reported more than 150.

The total number of cases in Italy rose to 47,021 from a previous 41,035, an increase of 14.6%, the Civil Protection Agency said.

The hardest-hit northern region of Lombardy remains in a critical situation, with 2,549 deaths and 22,264 cases.

Of those originally infected nationwide, 5,129 had fully recovered on Friday compared to 4,440 the day before. There were 2,655 people in intensive care against a previous 2,498.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Italy reports 427 new coronavirus deaths, overtakes China's death toll

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy rose in the last 24 hours by 427 to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far ...
News
1 day ago

Keeping Italians at home is headache for authorities

Confined to their homes for over a week, some Italians are getting restless. More than 53,000 people have been fined for flouting the rules, as the ...
News
3 hours ago

Italy threatens to ban outdoor exercise as coronavirus death toll nears 3000

The Italian government threatened on Wednesday to ban all outdoor exercise as the coronavirus death toll soared to 2,978 and frustration grew over ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 1,700 trapped on Cape Town cruise ship in Covid-19 drama South Africa
  2. WATCH | Ramaphosa laughing at Malema's threats to nationalise hospitals is ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19 infections in SA climb to 116 South Africa
  4. Two-year-old tests positive for Covid-19, as infections in SA climb to 85 South Africa
  5. Swaddled baby found dead with dummy in mouth, mother in custody South Africa

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...
X