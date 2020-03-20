Masks go on world tour as Hong Kongers now send supplies abroad

"I was quite disappointed until I went to the last store. In fact and I managed to buy six packages."

As the coronavirus has spread, there are now more people infected outside China with Europe and North America the latest epicentres.

Canada has comparatively few cases but Chan is taking no chances.

"My parents are seniors. They are over 60 years old. I do want them to wear masks, just to play safe and prevent an unforeseen situation," he said.

During Chinese New Year in January, when the virus was exploding in central China, Chan was in Canada.

He drove from Vancouver all the way to Seattle to buy masks ahead of his return to Hong Kong.

"But the ironic thing is that now I'm sending them back to Canada," Chan told AFP. "C'est la vie."

Post office queues

At Hong Kong's central post office earlier this week people formed long queues during lunch break to send hygiene products to loved ones overseas.

"I've come to the post office in the past week every day to send to my friends around the world, mainly outside Asia," said one woman who declined to give her name.

She had sent boxes of masks, non-alcoholic wet wipes and Chinese medicine to friends in France and her family in the Netherlands.

Aiza Galata, a Filipina domestic helper, said she was sending 11 boxes of masks to her family in Manila, which is now locked down due to the virus outbreak.

"In the Philippines, the situation now is a little bit scary, because the virus is spreading," Galata said.