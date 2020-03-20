The gang-rape and murder that shocked India

Four men were hanged Friday, more than seven years after a gang-rape and murder that stunned India. Here are the facts surrounding the crime.

What happened

Jyoti Singh, 23, was returning home from the cinema with a male friend when they boarded a private bus on the evening of Sunday December 16, 2012.

Six assailants knocked out the male friend and dragged Singh to the back of the vehicle where they raped and assaulted her with a metal rod.

After an ordeal lasting more than an hour, she and the friend were dumped for dead.

Singh survived long enough to identify her attackers but died a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital.

She was dubbed "Nirbhaya" ("fearless") by the Indian media.