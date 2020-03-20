World

WATCH | Medical workers plead for people to stay home amid Covid-19

20 March 2020 - 10:13 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home amid Covid-19 has gone viral.
Image: Via Twitter

As the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, medical workers around the world are left short-handed.

On Thursday, SA had 150 cases. Globally the number is now more than 246,000, and the global death toll has soared to more 10,000.

While the numbers don't seem to be slowing down, a video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home has gone viral.

In it, doctors and nurses can be seen holding up several signs and pleading with people to adhere to the precautions and restrictions put into place to combat the coronavirus.

The medical staff also urge people to wash their hands and do whatever it takes to stay safe.

The video has garnered 2.2 million views, has been shared more than 70,000 times and liked by more than 150,000 users on Twitter.

Here are posts from front line workers around the globe begging people to stay home and to socially distance.

Some healthcare staff shared images showing what the masks they wear every day do to their faces.

News
2 days ago

News
4 hours ago

Lifestyle
1 day ago

