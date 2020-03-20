WATCH | Medical workers plead for people to stay home amid Covid-19
A video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home amid Covid-19 has gone viral.
As the global number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to grow, medical workers around the world are left short-handed.
On Thursday, SA had 150 cases. Globally the number is now more than 246,000, and the global death toll has soared to more 10,000.
While the numbers don't seem to be slowing down, a video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home has gone viral.
In it, doctors and nurses can be seen holding up several signs and pleading with people to adhere to the precautions and restrictions put into place to combat the coronavirus.
The medical staff also urge people to wash their hands and do whatever it takes to stay safe.
The video has garnered 2.2 million views, has been shared more than 70,000 times and liked by more than 150,000 users on Twitter.
My heart can't 😭— StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) March 18, 2020
"We also have family but we can't stay home...Be responsible and STAY HOME because I can't"
...."HELP US"
Healthcare workers are literally risking it all to save us. Realize that.
They are humans not robots. Over worked, under staffed. 💔
STAY HOME! pic.twitter.com/M3iO2gRcl2
Here are posts from front line workers around the globe begging people to stay home and to socially distance.
Stay at home.#PerintahKawalanPergerakan #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nXwGxnLsXQ— Khairul Hafidz (@khairul_hafidz) March 18, 2020
We stay at work for you.— Shazwan Sazali (@shazwan_sazali) March 18, 2020
You stay at home for us.
Sama-sama kita membantu.#dudukrumah #StayHome #PerintahKawalanPergerakan #COVID19 @khairul_hafidz #MedTweetMY pic.twitter.com/uhUx3kUK7I
Please stay at home. #StaySafeStayHome #StayHome #dudukrumah pic.twitter.com/Sa9QblyhHC— KKMPutrajaya (@KKMPutrajaya) March 18, 2020
Hopping on the bandwagon! Just to keep our sad heart entertained. Hehe. We’re missing our families back home already so help us a little, will ya? 😉 Enjoy your quarantine/work from home times so this COVID season will end sooner than we think. Thank you! ❤️ #KitaJagaKita pic.twitter.com/xgtq6wCVDK— Tj ✨ (@traceeyjantom) March 18, 2020
Some healthcare staff shared images showing what the masks they wear every day do to their faces.
Nurses take off their face masks after a grueling shift in fight with novel #coronavirus, touching the hearts of millions on Chinese social media. Salute to these angels!#EverydayHero ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BiO7E3PfGR— People's Daily, China (@PDChina) February 5, 2020