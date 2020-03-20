WATCH | Medical workers plead for people to stay home amid Covid-19

On Thursday, SA had 150 cases. Globally the number is now more than 246,000, and the global death toll has soared to more 10,000.

While the numbers don't seem to be slowing down, a video of medical workers pleading for people to stay home has gone viral.

In it, doctors and nurses can be seen holding up several signs and pleading with people to adhere to the precautions and restrictions put into place to combat the coronavirus.

The medical staff also urge people to wash their hands and do whatever it takes to stay safe.

The video has garnered 2.2 million views, has been shared more than 70,000 times and liked by more than 150,000 users on Twitter.