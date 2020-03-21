WATCH | 'You're a terrible reporter' - Donald Trump blasts journalist over coronavirus question

US President Donald Trump on Friday capped a tumultuous week as Americans faced sweeping life changes and massive Wall Street losses amid the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak by turning to a familiar playbook: attacking the media.

In a contentious press briefing, the Republican president lashed out at an NBC reporter who noted Trump's tendency to put an optimistic spin on the situation and asked what his message was to the American people who may be scared.

"I say that you're a terrible reporter. I think that is a nasty question," Trump said.

Two of the nation's most populous states - California and New York - have enacted their toughest restrictions yet affecting some 60-million people, while federal authorities this week moved to close the borders with Canada and Mexico. More than 200 people have died in the United States and over 14,000 cases of the highly contagious respiratory illness had been confirmed by Friday.

Trump and top administration officials for weeks downplayed the outbreak, which began in China in December, before shifting their tone about the severity of the health crisis more recently.