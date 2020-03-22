Emirates Airlines to suspend all passenger flights from March 25

Emirates said flights to some destinations would be suspended for up to three months while others, including to Paris, Frankfurt and Islamabad were stopped “until further notice”.

Abu Dhabi's carrier Etihad also announced on Saturday it was suspending flights to some 40 cities in China, India, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Italy.

Gulf countries have imposed various restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus, particularly in the air transport sector.

The UAE has stopped granting visas on arrival and forbidden foreigners who are legal residents but who are currently outside the country from returning.

And on Saturday the UAE announced it was temporarily closing beaches and other public areas, including parks, movie theatres and gyms, to contain the spread of the virus.

Restaurants and cafes, however, could remain open if they provide a home-delivery service and limit client capacity to 20 percent, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said on Twitter.

The new measures would remain in effect for two weeks, pending review, it added.