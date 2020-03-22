Spain PM warns 'very hard days ahead' as coronavirus death toll tops 1,300

Spain ramped up its battle against the coronavirus on Saturday, mobilising 52,000 additional health workers and racing to finish construction of field hospitals as its death toll jumped by a third.

“We must prepare ourselves emotionally and psychologically for very hard days ahead,” Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told the nation in a televised address as Spain reported 1,326 deaths, the second-highest in Europe after Italy.

The number of infections across the country also shot up to 24,926, the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the capital Madrid remains the hardest hit.

“The cases are rising and are going to continue to rise in the coming days,” ministry spokesperson Maria Jose Sierra told journalists, saying nobody knew when the outbreak in Spain would peak.

Those who had died were mainly people over 70 and particularly the over-80s, she said.

“Nearly 70 percent of patients placed in intensive care units are more than 60 years old,” she added.

Nevertheless, between one and two percent of those hospitalised were under 20 years old.

Authorities have called up 52,000 extra workers to help the country's health service as it struggles to contain the virus, including 14,000 retired doctors and nurses.