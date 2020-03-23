Botswana's Masisi, Germany's Merkel among more celebs hit by Covid-19

As the world battles to contain the coronavirus pandemic, two more world leaders have gone into quarantine after coming into contact with people infected with the virus, while more celebrities have been diagnosed with the deadly virus which has now claimed more than 15,000 lives.

On Monday morning, Botswana confirmed that its president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, went into self-quarantine on Saturday after a visit to neighbouring Namibia, which has three coronavirus cases.

His office said Masisi would test for SARS-CoV-2 during his quarantine and would be "working from his official residence but quarantined away from his family".

The director of health services had extended the same impositions to the rest of the entourage that travelled with the president to Namibia," his office said in a statement.