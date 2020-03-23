WATCH |LOL! This mom can't take being a 'teacher' amid Covid-19 school closures

An Israeli mother is complaining about helping her children with homework as schools remain closed in her country due to Covid-19.

“If the coronavirus does not kill us, distance learning will.”

These are the words of Shiri Koenigsberg Levy, an Israeli mother of four whose rant about school closures and distance learning due to the coronavirus has gone viral.

As the outbreak continues to threaten lives, governments have taken steps to attempt to slow its spread by encouraging people to practice social distancing and self-isolation by studying and working from home.

According to a report by Times of Israel, the government there elected a week ago to close schools amid the scare. They will reopen after the Easter holidays. But for Levy, the pressure of mothering while teaching different subjects to her four children, aged between eight and 15, is all too much.