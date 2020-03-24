Italian coronavirus deaths jump by 743 in a day, dashing hopes that worst was over

On Monday the government closed all businesses not deemed to be essential to the nation's supply chain of vital requirements, and after the latest figures Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte stiffened fines for people leaving their homes to up to 3,000 euros ($3,225) from a previous maximum of 206 euros.

"Every one of us must play our part," he told reporters at a news conference held by remote video link to avoid contagion.

"If everyone obeys the rules they don't only protect themselves and their loved ones, but they will enable the whole national community to come out of this emergency."

Economic hit

Current restrictions are due to remain in place until April 3, but there is speculation the date will have to be pushed back given the continual rise in cases across the country.

A decree issued on Tuesday gave the government the power to extend the deadline to July 31. However, Conte denied planning to keep the lockdown in place until that date, saying he hoped to loosen curbs "well before then".

Investment bank Goldman Sachs forecast on Tuesday that the Italian economy, already teetering on recession before the outbreak hit, would shrink by more than 11% this year.