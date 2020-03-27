Coronavirus: ceasefires and resolutions in project at UN

The United Nations on Thursday hailed armed groups heeding its call for a ceasefire during the coronavirus crisis, as Security Council and General Assembly members prepared draft resolutions in support of the measure.

Armed groups in Cameroon, the Philippines, Yemen and Syria have moved in recent days to reduce violence as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday issued an appeal for ceasefire.

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffith, said he was “heartened” to see positive responses from both the government and Huthi rebels.

“I expect the parties to adhere to their words and put the interest of the Yemeni people above all,” Griffith said in a statement, calling for an “urgent meeting” on how to put their commitments into practice.

The civil war in Yemen, which has dragged on for more than five years, pits the Iran-aligned Huthis against government forces backed by a Saudi-led coalition.

Experts say that the conflict has created the worse humanitarian crisis in the world.

Guterres issued his ceasefire call in a bid to protect civilians in war-ravaged countries like Yemen and Syria — largely spared so far by the virus — whose barely functioning health care systems could not handle its spread.

Elements of a draft resolution related to COVID-19's impact on “peace and security situations” is circulating between the five permanent members of the Security Council, according to a diplomat who requested anonymity to speak freely.