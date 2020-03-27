US tops world in virus cases and logs record unemployment

Wuhan, the city where the illness first emerged late last year, was -- from midnight -- to ease severe movement restrictions in place for two months.

That initial lockdown has now been aped around the world, with three billion people told to stay indoors.

Healthcare systems in even the most developed nations are being stretched to breaking point with dire warnings they could soon be overwhelmed.

More than 530,000 people globally have been sickened by the disease.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University showed that by around 0900 GMT Friday, there were almost 86,000 known infections in the US. That figure is higher than both China and hard-hit Italy, which accounts for a third of the 24,000 deaths worldwide.

Grim predictions

Even with lockdowns implemented around the world, researchers at Imperial College London said Thursday the global death toll could be staggering.

Their model shows 1.86 million people could die, with nearly 470 million infected this year.

Failure to act swiftly in imposing lockdowns and strict social distancing could make those numbers far higher, they warned.

"Our analysis highlights the challenging decisions faced by all governments in the coming weeks and months, but demonstrates the extent to which rapid, decisive and collective action now could save millions of lives," the researchers said.

As fears mount over a global recession that could even dwarf the Great Depression of the 1930s, leaders from the Group of 20 major economies held crisis talks by video link on Thursday.

They pledged a "united front" to fight the outbreak -- along with an enormous financial rescue package.

"The virus respects no borders," the leaders said in a statement.

"We are injecting over $5 trillion into the global economy, as part of targeted fiscal policy, economic measures, and guarantee schemes to counteract the social, economic and financial impacts of the pandemic."

They also pledged "robust" support for developing nations, where experts fear the coronavirus could wreak havoc.

Painful choices

Medical systems in even the most developed nations are straining under the weight of new patients.

In New York, where tens of thousands are ill, Governor Andrew Cuomo warned there were simply not enough hospital beds.