Airbnb to pay hosts R4,5bn for Covid-19 cancellations

Airbnb on Monday said it is devoting $250m (R4,5bn) to help would-be hosts survive financial losses from refunds given to guests who cancelled travel plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came as an olive branch of sorts extended to Airbnb hosts blindsided by a the home-sharing platform's decision several weeks ago to give full refunds to guests who cancelled reservations to stay home, as health officials and governments have urged.

“Please know this decision was not a business decision, but based on protecting public health,” said Airbnb co-founder and chief Brian Chesky.

“While I believe we did the right thing in prioritising health and safety, I'm sorry that we communicated this decision to guests without consulting you — like partners should.”

Airbnb will pay hosts 25% of what they would typically be due if someone booked between March 14 and May 31 cancels the stay due to Covid-19.