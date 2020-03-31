World

Disgusting! Amazon delivery man caught on camera smearing his spit all over a package

31 March 2020 - 06:44 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Amazon is investigating a claim that one of its delivery employees was caught on camera smearing his spit all over a package in the US.
With the Covid-29 pandemic still raging, an Amazon delivery man was caught on camera spitting on a customer's package before leaving it at the door.

According to an ABC News report, the incident took place in the Hancock Park neighbourhood in Los Angeles in the US. 

In the surveillance footage on YouTube, the man wearing a vest with the Amazon logo on the back can be seen leaning over to spit on the package and then smearing it with his hand before snapping a photo of the delivery.

Business Insider reported that the video was posted on Twitter and Instagram by Marcus Martinez, who claimed to be the recipient of the package. Both Twitter and Instagram accounts have since been deleted or suspended.

The recipient said he wanted the driver to be tested for Covid-19.

In a statement, shared by the New York Post, an Amazon spokesperson said: “This is clearly not representative of drivers who deliver for Amazon and the care they take for customers around the world every day.

“We are aggressively investigating to understand what may have occurred in this situation. If it truly was a malicious act by the driver, we will be sure he is held accountable, including law enforcement action.”

