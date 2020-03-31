WATCH | New York medical workers share their life-or-death fight against Covid-19

The current case number means that nearly three in 1,000 people in New York City are infected with Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

To date, 40,000 health care workers, including retirees and students, have volunteered to help with the state’s health care service during the pandemic.

New York hospitals in the city have been overrun with patients suffering from Covid-19.

New York state accounts for almost half the country's more than 152,000 cases and more than 40% of its more than 2,800 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.