WATCH | New York photographer scores romantic date while in quarantine
Jeremy sent his number via his drone.
A New York photographer is not letting the coronavirus pandemic and its limitations get in the way of finding love and scoring a date. Jeremy Cohen went viral after he shared a video of him flirting with a lady while they were both in quarantine.
The photographer told Insider that he was working on documenting people from their rooftops because they spend a lot of time there while self-isolating during the global coronavirus outbreak.
He spotted a woman only identified as Cignarella dancing and fell in love with her energy. “It was the first time I saw someone dancing on the roof. She just kept dancing and I was attracted to her energy,” he told the publication.
Here is part 1, 2, and 3 of “Quarantine Cutie” all in one tweet pic.twitter.com/L9pnEV4oZM— Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 29, 2020
Cohen sent Cignarella his number using his drone and received a text from her one hour later. They both went on a date, each on their roof tops, and spoke via FaceTime.
“Flirting was daunting for me, but since I've been quarantined in my apartment for a week now, I was craving some social interaction. 2020 has been off to a terrible start, but I still needed to shoot my shot.”
The technology savvy romantic took things to the next level when he bought Cignarella flowers and went to see her – not forgetting social distancing. He got himself inside an inflatable bubble and the two walked side by side as they spoke.
Aw!