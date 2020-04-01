WATCH | New York photographer scores romantic date while in quarantine

A New York photographer is not letting the coronavirus pandemic and its limitations get in the way of finding love and scoring a date. Jeremy Cohen went viral after he shared a video of him flirting with a lady while they were both in quarantine.

The photographer told Insider that he was working on documenting people from their rooftops because they spend a lot of time there while self-isolating during the global coronavirus outbreak.

He spotted a woman only identified as Cignarella dancing and fell in love with her energy. “It was the first time I saw someone dancing on the roof. She just kept dancing and I was attracted to her energy,” he told the publication.