World

75-year-old man beats Covid-19 despite critical health conditions

03 April 2020 - 06:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Peter Kerpen, 75, beat Covid-19 despite critical health conditions.
Peter Kerpen, 75, beat Covid-19 despite critical health conditions.
Image: Dave Kerpen via Twitter.

A post of a 75-year-old man from the US who beat Covid-19 despite critical health conditions has gone viral.

Peter Kerpen, who is the father of US policy analyst Phil Kerpen and author Dave Kerpen, tested positive for the virus but was discharged from Montefiore Hospital in New York City, US, after making a full recovery on Tuesday.

Dave shared the photo of their father with the caption, “We can all use some good news.”

“My dad Peter Kerpen, has emphysema and COPD, was discharged from Montefiore Hospital after going to the ER last week with a fever and difficulty breathing and subsequently testing positive for Covid-19. He beat it,” wrote Dave on Twitter.

COPD is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, a common lung disease that makes it hard to breathe.

According to Phil, Peter beat cancer last year so Covid-19 “was nothing”.

“Dad went home today ... crushed coronavirus even though he is 75 and has limited lung function ... the greatest,” said Phil.

The post offered hope for some social media users.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had say.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Coronavirus through the eyes of an immuno compromised citizen

Zola Brunner is all too familiar with social distancing and life on lockdown.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

'Covid-19 survivors' Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson back in the US after diagnosis

The actor and his wife were in Australia to film an Elvis Presley biopic they both came down with the virus.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Even indoors and at home, self-isolating is hard work

Even indoors surrounded by family, self-isolation can be hard.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Zweli Mkhize on extending the lockdown, flattening the curve & more testing South Africa
  2. Covid-19 claims life of stellar SA medical scientist Prof Gita Ramjee South Africa
  3. Smokers 'can buy ciggies', with one condition, in Western Cape South Africa
  4. Covid-19 claims life of 46-year-old Durban teacher South Africa
  5. Three test positive for Covid-19 after contact with Durban teacher who died South Africa

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra
X