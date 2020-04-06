World

Twitter roasts Donald Trump who says his team is 'smarter' than coronavirus

06 April 2020 - 12:10 By Cebelihle Bhengu
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Covid-19 is 'smart and tough'.
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that Covid-19 is 'smart and tough'.
Image: REUTERS/Leah Millis. File Photo

US President Donald Trump is getting heat on Twitter after he acknowledged the impact of the coronavirus, saying it is “smart and tough”.

Trump has made headlines in the past few weeks for repeatedly downplaying its impact in the US and has been slammed for his failure to heed the warnings of experts on time. 

Since its outbreak in China in December 2019, coronavirus has spread to 209 countries, affected more than 1.27-million people and has so far killed 69,479, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

During the virtual White House conference on Sunday, Trump conveyed a message of support to New York residents who are the nation's hardest hit by deaths.

Trump expressed confidence in the country's military and medical experts who are at the centre of the war against Covid-19.

“We're orchestrating a massive federal response, we're sending a lot of supplies and now we're sending personnel where it's needed. As of Tuesday we will have deployed more than 3,000 military and public health-care professionals to New York, New Jersey and other parts of our country.” 

On Twitter, US citizens were unimpressed by his sudden realisation of the severity of the disaster. Here's a glimpse into the reactions:

Donald Trump hopes virus-hit sport back 'sooner than later'

President Donald Trump said he believed US sports leagues hit by the coronavirus pandemic would resume "sooner rather than later" but declined to set ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trump fires intelligence official involved in his impeachment probe

US President Donald Trump notified Congress on Friday that he is firing the inspector general of the US intelligence community who was involved in ...
News
2 days ago

Trump doubles down on his support for anti-malaria drug to treat coronavirus

President Donald Trump on Saturday doubled down on his support for a drug that is still being tested to treat the coronavirus, saying he might take ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa
  2. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  3. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  4. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  5. 28 new Covid-19 cases bring Western Cape's total to 446, says Winde South Africa

Latest Videos

One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
Stories from the streets: Homelessness during the time of Covid-19
X