UK Prime Minister Johnson's health worsens, taken to intensive care

06 April 2020 - 21:40 By Reuters
Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved to ICU as he battles with Covid-19.
Image: GETTY IMAGES

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition has worsened since being hospitalised with persistent Covid-19 symptoms and he has been moved into intensive care, his Downing Street office said in a statement on Monday.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.”

