Bengal tiger called Covid gives Mexico zoo hope during pandemic

He is small and ferocious with a deadly name, but a Bengal tiger called Covid has given hope to a zoo in Mexico as the pandemic ravages the world.

The cub was born last month at Bio Zoo in the eastern state of Veracruz as the virus that causes COVID-19 spread like wildfire, forcing half the world's population to stay home and devastating millions of businesses -- including the privately-run zoo.

"The birth of Covid was a gift for us, an incredible gift for both Bio Zoo and us as a family -- it was a bit of hope in the current situation," said Kitzia Rodriguez, a vet at the zoo run by her family.