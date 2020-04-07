World

Global death toll from coronavirus tops 75,000: AFP tally

07 April 2020 - 12:57 By AFP
Sonja Krauthoefer of the University Hospital Erlangen checks donated blood and plasma samples, if the blood of the donor can be used for the production of therapeutic plasma for the treatment of seriously ill patients, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Erlangen, Germany, April 7, 2020.
Sonja Krauthoefer of the University Hospital Erlangen checks donated blood and plasma samples, if the blood of the donor can be used for the production of therapeutic plasma for the treatment of seriously ill patients, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Erlangen, Germany, April 7, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 75,000 people worldwide, the majority of them in Europe, since it emerged in China in December, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0945 GMT on Tuesday.

A total of 75,538 deaths have been recorded, including 53,928 in Europe, the continent worst hit by the virus.

The official tallies probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of cases. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Italy, which recorded its first coronavirus death at the end of February, has 16,523 fatalities, followed by Spain with 13,798, the United States with 10,993 and France with 8,911.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 1,350,759 cases have been registered around the world, including 708,898 in Europe, 384,947 in the United States and Canada, and 122,348 in Asia. 

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X