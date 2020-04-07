Prayers for Boris Johnson as he fights coronavirus in ICU

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

Two weeks ago, Johnson announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus via Twitter. He said he would be working from home as he had developed mild symptoms which included a temperature and persistent cough.

US president Donald Trump conveyed his well wishes during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.