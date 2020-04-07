World

Prayers for Boris Johnson as he fights coronavirus in ICU

Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday, his office announced.

07 April 2020 - 08:59 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty

World leaders and global citizens continue to flood Twitter to wish UK prime minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after his condition worsened.

Downing Street released a statement confirming that his Covid-19 symptoms had worsened and that he was taken to an intensive care unit in hospital, TimesLIVE reported.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”

Two weeks ago, Johnson announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus via Twitter. He said he would be working from home as he had developed mild symptoms which included a temperature and persistent cough.

US president Donald Trump conveyed his well wishes during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.

Here's a glimpse of other Twitter reactions:

READ MORE:

British PM Johnson still in hospital with persistent Covid-19 symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was still in hospital on Monday suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the ...
News
1 day ago

PM Johnson is doing well, expected back at his office shortly - minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "doing well" and is expected to be back at his office shortly, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Monday after ...
News
1 day ago

Russia's coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,000 in 24 hours

Russia's coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country's crisis response centre said on ...
News
1 day ago

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola's mother dies after coronavirus infection

The mother of Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the English Premier League champions ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | KZN newlyweds arrested for breaching Covid-19 regulations South Africa
  2. South Africans shocked by Prophet Bushiri asking followers for money during ... South Africa
  3. Covid-19: Household screenings begin as experts warn about false picture of ... News
  4. This is who is most likely to die from Covid-19: Wuhan researchers Sci-Tech
  5. Can SA's decades-old vaccine regime work in our favour against Covid-19? South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown serenade
One month of Covid-19 in SA: Here’s how it spread and affected millions
X