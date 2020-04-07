Prayers for Boris Johnson as he fights coronavirus in ICU
Boris Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday, his office announced.
World leaders and global citizens continue to flood Twitter to wish UK prime minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after his condition worsened.
Downing Street released a statement confirming that his Covid-19 symptoms had worsened and that he was taken to an intensive care unit in hospital, TimesLIVE reported.
“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the prime minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”
Two weeks ago, Johnson announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus via Twitter. He said he would be working from home as he had developed mild symptoms which included a temperature and persistent cough.
US president Donald Trump conveyed his well wishes during a press briefing on Monday afternoon.
"Best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation"— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020
US President Donald Trump says Americans "are all praying" for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is in intensive carehttps://t.co/mc7GVwu4il pic.twitter.com/J9IXSTTcEP
Here's a glimpse of other Twitter reactions:
Praying for a speedy recovery for PM Boris Johnson & for God’s blessing on the United Kingdom. #GetWellBoris— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 7, 2020
My best wishes go out to UK PM @BorisJohnson. I wish him a full and speedy recovery. 🇲🇻 🇬🇧— Mohamed Nasheed (@MohamedNasheed) April 7, 2020
On behalf of the government & the people of #Taiwan, I want to offer my best wishes to @BorisJohnson for a swift recovery. This is the moment for us to work together to fight the #COVID19 pandemic.— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) April 7, 2020
I’m praying for my friend @BorisJohnson and his fiancée Carrie. Wishing you a speedy recovery - get well soon! pic.twitter.com/MVv06tByZW— Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) April 7, 2020
To my dear friend @BorisJohnson , my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, as you fight for a swift recovery. The people of Japan stand with the British people at this difficult time.— 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) April 7, 2020
Boris Johnson has children, with one on its way, meaning a pregnant wife. Therefore now is such a hard time for him.— Adam🐝 (@amtfifa) April 7, 2020
Imagine wanting a father to die over politics, let’s put it in your shoes, I don’t know what I’d do without my dad❤️
Boris, get well soon💪🏼#GetWellBoris pic.twitter.com/pj03sWo6DF
Hoping Boris Johnson recovers pic.twitter.com/0AYOKgy8R6— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) April 7, 2020
My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family during this difficult time. We are praying you make a full recovery.— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 7, 2020